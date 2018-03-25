Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Wins second straight
Grubauer stopped 17 of 21 shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.
This one could have gone south fast as the Canadiens scored two goals within the first 9:38, however, coach Barry Trotz's challenge revealed Montreal's Jonathan Drouin to be offside on the play. That was the turning point. The Capitals went on to score three goals over the rest of the first period and were never threatened, as Grubauer grabbed is second straight win. Braden Holtby continues to nurse a lower-body injury, so we could see Grubauer make a third straight start Monday night in New York against the Rangers.
