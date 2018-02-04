Grubauer allowed four goals on 31 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.

The past few seasons, there hasn't been a better backup goaltender in the league, but Grubauer has struggled in 2017-18. He is now 4-7-3 with a .913 save percentage. His save percentage was 13 points better than that last season, and his GAA was already more than half a goal worse than 2016-17 before he yielded four Sunday. It looked like Grubauer was turning a corner with his recent play too, but this was a major setback. At this point, it's hard to trust Brubauer unless he is set up with a very juicy matchup.