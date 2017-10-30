Grubauer allowed two goals on 38 shots in a 2-1 loss against the Flames on Sunday.

The Capitals backup received the starting nod Sunday with it being the second part of a back-to-back situation. But Grubauer hasn't been anywhere close to his 2016-17 form. Even with the strong start Sunday, he is still winless and owns a .876 save percentage and 4.09 GAA. That's a far cry from his .926 save percentage and 2.04 GAA from last season. Grubauer might be in a bit of a slump, but the Capitals defense is also not the same, making it hard to count on their backup as a fantasy streamer.