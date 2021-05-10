Maillet was reassigned from AHL Hershey to Washington's taxi squad Monday.
Maillet made his lone career NHL appearance Feb. 7 of this season, and the 28-year-old forward could be called upon again for Tuesday's regular-season finale against Boston if Washington opts to rest some of its usual contributors heading into the postseason.
