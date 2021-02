Maillet was activated from the taxi squad and will play in Sunday's game versus the Flyers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Injuries have piled up for the Capitals, so Maillet will suit up for his first NHL game. The 28-year-old spent the last three seasons in the AHL. He recorded 44 points over 61 games with AHL Hershey last season. Maillet likely will slot into the bottom six.