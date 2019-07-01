Capitals' Phillipe Maillet: Inked by Caps
Maillet signed a two-year contract with the Capitals on Monday.
Maillet's deal is a two-way contract indicating the 5-foot-9 center is likely ticketed for AHL Hershey. The 26-year-old posted career highs with AHL Ontario in 2018-19 with 16 goals and 54 points in 68 games. Although the New Brunswick native will be relied upon for organizational depth, the lack of a clear NHL role renders him irrelevant to fantasy considerations at this time.
