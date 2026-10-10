Dubois (illness) will not participate in practice on Saturday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Dubois is currently dealing with an illness and won't hit the ice for practice. It remains to be seen whether or not the 28-year-old center is at risk of missing Sunday's home clash against the Kraken, so his status will be monitored closely over the next 24 hours. He's a point per game so far in 2026-27 with a goal and three assists, so if he's to miss Sunday's game, it will be a tough break for the Capitals. If he can't go against Seattle, either Ivan Miroshnichenko or Ethen Frank will likely enter the lineup.