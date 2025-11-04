Dubois (lower body) is not expected to miss the rest of the 2025-26 campaign, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports Tuesday.

Dubois is expected to miss a significant amount of time and surgery still hasn't been ruled out, but it seems the team won't put the 27-year-old center on season-ending, long-term injured reserve. Without Dubois in the lineup, it looks like Connor McMichael will get the first shot at filling a top-six role, though Hendrix Lapierre could be an option as well.