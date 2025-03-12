Dubois scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

Dubois had a point in each period, including a goal in the middle frame. He also assisted on the first two goals of Aliaksei Protas' hat trick. Over six outings in March, Dubois has tallied three times and added five assists. He's up to 17 goals, 57 points (10 on the power play), 113 shots on net, 53 hits, 53 blocked shots, 48 PM and a plus-28 rating over 65 appearances this season.