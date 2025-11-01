Dubois (lower body) is day-to-day and won't play against Buffalo on Saturday, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Dubois sustained the injury in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders. He hasn't earned a point in five appearances this season while posting nine shots on goal, six hits and three blocked shots. If Dylan Strome (lower body) isn't ready to return to the lineup, Spencer Smallman will make his NHL debut versus the Sabres on Saturday.