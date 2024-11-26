Dubois recorded an assist and two PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.
Dubois has enjoyed a strong November, racking up one goals, eight assists and 13 shots on net over 12 appearances this month. While he's not generating or finishing many of his own chances, he's serving as a strong two-way center and playmaker on the second line. Overall, he has 14 points, 32 shots on net, 22 hits, 19 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 21 contests.
