Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Exits Sunday's game in Manhattan
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dubois departed Sunday's 1-0 win over the Rangers in the third period due to an undisclosed injury and did not return, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.
Head coach Spencer Carbery said postgame that Dubois is being evaluated. The left-shot center had one hit in 15:32 of ice time prior to exiting the contest. The 27-year-old Dubois should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's home matchup against Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Helps out on power play•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Adds power-play helper•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Sets career high in points•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Pots power-play goal•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Clips Wings with game winner•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Two helpers in San Jose•