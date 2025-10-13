Dubois departed Sunday's 1-0 win over the Rangers in the third period due to an undisclosed injury and did not return, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Head coach Spencer Carbery said postgame that Dubois is being evaluated. The left-shot center had one hit in 15:32 of ice time prior to exiting the contest. The 27-year-old Dubois should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's home matchup against Tampa Bay.