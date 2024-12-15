Dubois notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Dubois has a goal and four assists during his four-game point streak. He continues to play meaningful minutes on the second line and second power-play unit, and it's good to see his offense live up to the role. He's produced four goals, 17 helpers, 45 shots on net, 28 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 29 appearances this season.