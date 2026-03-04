Dubois scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Dubois has four goals and two assists over five games since he returned from an abdominal surgery. The 27-year-old has provided some spark to the Capitals' top six and power play, with two of his goals in that span coming with the man advantage. For the season, he has six points, 25 shots on net and 11 hits over 11 outings.