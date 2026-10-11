Dubois (illness) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's home clash against the Kraken, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Dubois missed Saturday's practice with an illness, and it seems that some effects of his sickness have continued to linger ahead of Sunday's clash. The 28-year-old center's plan is to take warmups before making a decision on whether or not he'll play Sunday. He's off to a solid start to the 2026-27 season, where he's posted a goal, four points, six shots on net, five hits and three blocked shots across four appearances. Ethen Frank and Ivan Miroshnichenko will also take warmups Sunday in case Dubois can't go.