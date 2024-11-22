Dubois tallied a goal and three shots during Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Dubois ended a 12-game goal-scoring drought with his first period marker and now stands at two goals and 13 points in 19 games to start the season with his new team. The 26-year-old is emerging as an invaluable two-way player for the Capitals and some positive regression in the goal-scoring department is all that is needed for Dubois' fantasy appeal to reach another level.
