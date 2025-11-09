Dubois is having surgery on his abdominal and adductor muscles and will miss the next 3-4 months, the Capitals announced Sunday.

As reported, it's not a season-ending injury for Dubois, but it is still one that carries a significant recovery time of 3-4 months. The 27-year-old struggled in his six games so far this season, registering no points while averaging 15:32 of ice time per night, but the loss will still certainly be felt given his top-six status. Connor McMichael could center the second line for the foreseeable future.