Dubois (lower body) will be unavailable Friday in Columbus, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Dubois is getting close to a return as he is practicing in a regular jersey, but he is not 100 percent and will miss his fifth straight game. Dubois is without a point in three games and could return to the Washington lineup as early as Saturday against Ottawa.

