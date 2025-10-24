Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Not available Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dubois (lower body) will be unavailable Friday in Columbus, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
Dubois is getting close to a return as he is practicing in a regular jersey, but he is not 100 percent and will miss his fifth straight game. Dubois is without a point in three games and could return to the Washington lineup as early as Saturday against Ottawa.
