Per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post, Dubois (lower body) will not play Sunday against the Canucks but he could return Tuesday against Seattle.

Dubois has practiced the last two days in a non-contact jersey and head coach Spencer Carbery said Saturday that Dubois needs to skate in a regular jersey before Tuesday to give him a chance for a return. Dubois will miss his third straight game Sunday. He has yet to hit the scoresheet in three games this season.