Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Not playing Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dubois is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and won't be available for Tuesday's home game against Tampa Bay, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Dubois was injured in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Rangers. Connor McMichael is expected to step into the second-line center role while Dubois is unavailable. The 27-year-old Dubois will have a few days to recover before attempting to suit up for Friday's home contest versus the Wild.
