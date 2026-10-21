Dubois (illness) skated Wednesday in a regular jersey and appears to be on track to return to game action Saturday against the Sabres, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Dubois has missed the last five games due to his illness, but his return to action appears to be imminent. The Capitals returned Jonny Brodzinski to AHL Hershey on Wednesday, and Dubois' participation level in Wednesday's practice suggests that he's slated to return Saturday. Across his first four regular-season appearances this year, Dubois has recorded a goal, three assists, six PIM, five hits and three blocked shots while averaging 17:06 of ice time.