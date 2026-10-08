Dubois scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Dubois has earned a pair of multi-point efforts over the first three games of the season. He and Tom Wilson assisted each other's tallies in this contest. Dubois is up to a goal, three helpers, five shots on net, three hits, six PIM and a plus-3 rating. The 28-year-old is filling a top-six role to begin the campaign and looks set for a productive year as an all-around contributor.