Dubois scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to Utah.

Dubois' pair of points came on the power play, and both were in the first period. The 26-year-old had been held off the scoresheet over the previous two contests, his first multi-game drought since Jan. 10 and 11. The center has a total of 13 goals, 44 points (eight on the power play), 93 shots on net, 45 hits, 42 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-19 rating over 55 appearances in a strong bounce-back campaign. He's on pace to return to the 60-point mark after missing it in 2023-24 with the Kings.