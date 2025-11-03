Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dubois (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
Head coach Spencer Carbery said Monday that Dubois would be sidelined for an extended period of time, so it isn't particularly surprising to see the 27-year-old land on injured reserve. It's not yet clear when Dubois will be able to return, and the team's medical staff is still evaluating him to determine whether he'll require surgery.
