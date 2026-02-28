Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Powers offense Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dubois scored two goals and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.
The 27-year-old center broke open a scoreless tie with back-to-back goals in the first four minutes of the second period, before having a hand in Jakob Chychrun's game-winner later in the frame. Dubois has three goals and five points in three games since returning from abdominal surgery just before the Olympic break.
More News
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Two points in return after 47 games•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Resumes skating•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Needs surgery•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Avoids season-ending injury•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Placed on IR•