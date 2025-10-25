Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Ready to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dubois (lower body) was taken off injured reserve Saturday.
Ethen Frank, who played in Washington's last two games, was returned to AHL Hershey in a corresponding move. Dubois missed five straight games due to the injury. Now that he's healthy, the 27-year-old should draw into the lineup Saturday versus Ottawa and serve in a top-six capacity with a power-play role.
More News
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Not available Friday•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Unavailable for Sunday•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Won't play Friday•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Exits Sunday's game in Manhattan•