default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dubois (lower body) was taken off injured reserve Saturday.

Ethen Frank, who played in Washington's last two games, was returned to AHL Hershey in a corresponding move. Dubois missed five straight games due to the injury. Now that he's healthy, the 27-year-old should draw into the lineup Saturday versus Ottawa and serve in a top-six capacity with a power-play role.

More News