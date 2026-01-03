Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Resumes skating
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post, Dubois (abdominal surgery) has started skating according to head coach Spencer Carbery on Saturday.
Dubois underwent surgery Nov. 9 and the prognosis at that time was a 3-4 month recovery period. He is expected to return after the Olympic break in February. Dubois was held without a point in six games before it was determined that he required surgery.
