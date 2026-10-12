Dubois (illness) won't travel with the team for Tuesday's clash with the Hurricanes, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

With the Caps heading into a back-to-back, it's possible Dubois will be healthy in time to face the Canadiens on Wednesday. Without the veteran center in the lineup, Ilya Protas looks set to feature on the top line with Alex Ovechkin. Through four games this year, Dubois has notched one goal and three assists, but he has zero power-play points despite averaging 2:57 of ice time with the man advantage.