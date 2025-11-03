Head coach Spencer Carbery said Monday that Dubois (lower body) will be out for an "extended period of time," Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Dubois suffered a lower-body injury in the first period of Friday's loss to the Islanders, and he was unavailable for Saturday's matchup against Buffalo. He's still being evaluated as of Monday, and it's not yet clear whether he'll require surgery. However, the Capitals don't expect the 27-year-old to return anytime soon, regardless of whether he undergoes a procedure.