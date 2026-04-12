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Dubois (upper body) is expected to play against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Dubois appears to be good to go after being limited to just 7:02 of ice time in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins. He has accumulated five goals, 18 points, 40 shots on net and 23 hits in 28 appearances this season.

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