Dubois logged a pair of assists, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Dubois saw just 12:08 of ice time, in part due to his time in the sin bin. The 28-year-old center should maintain a top-six role for the bulk of 2026-27, and he'll be looking to bounce back from his injury-plagued campaign last year. In 2025-26, he was limited to 19 points in 29 appearances. Dubois doesn't hit as much as he used to, but he can still be a solid source of PIM with 60-point potential if everything goes right.