Dubois (abdomen) will be in the lineup against the Predators on Thursday.

Dubois returns after a 47-game stint on injured reserve following his abdominal surgery. The 27-year-old winger figures to slot into a top-six role with the Caps, in addition to linking up with one of the power-play units. Dubois was held without a point in his first six games this year and will not have enough time to get over the 60-point threshold, missing that mark for just the second time in the last five years.