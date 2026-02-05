Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Suiting up Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dubois (abdomen) will be in the lineup against the Predators on Thursday.
Dubois returns after a 47-game stint on injured reserve following his abdominal surgery. The 27-year-old winger figures to slot into a top-six role with the Caps, in addition to linking up with one of the power-play units. Dubois was held without a point in his first six games this year and will not have enough time to get over the 60-point threshold, missing that mark for just the second time in the last five years.
