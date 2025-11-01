Dubois (lower body) won't return to Friday's game versus the Islanders.

Dubois suffered an injury when his leg twisted awkwardly after a faceoff late in the first period. The 27-year-old's status beyond Friday has yet to be announced, but this could be a significant injury. If Dubois is out Saturday versus the Sabres, the Capitals would need to make a move unless Dylan Strome (lower body) is able to return to action.