Dubois scored a goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Dubois converted off a turnover just 1:51 into the first period for his fourth goal and sixth point over the last five games. He got into a little trouble in the second, with his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty leading to the Flames' lone goal. Dubois was benched to close out that frame but played a regular shift in the third. The 26-year-old has matched his point total from last season (40) in just 50 contests, and he's added 82 shots on net, 41 hits, 40 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-19 rating while filling a top-six role.