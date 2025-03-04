Dubois scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over Ottawa.

All three points came early as the Capitals surged out to a 3-0 lead before the seven-minute mark in the second period. Dubois has looked good since play resumed following the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, racking up two goals and eight points in six contests, but the streaky 26-year-old tends to have trouble sustaining his momentum. Over 61 appearances this season, Dubois has produced 15 goals and 52 points with a plus-22 rating that ranks in the top 20 in the NHL.