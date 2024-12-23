Dubois notched two assists, including one on the power play, added two hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

After a lackluster 2023-24 as a member of the Kings, it had to feel good for Dubois to have a good performance against his former team. It's part of a larger run of success for the second-line center, who has racked up three goals and eight helpers over his last 10 outings. Dubois is up to 25 points, 50 shots on net, 32 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 33 appearances in 2024-25, putting him on pace to cruise past the 40-point effort he put forth in 82 regular-season games a year ago.