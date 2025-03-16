Dubois picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
The 26-year-old center has caught fire in March. Over the last seven games, Dubois has three multi-point performances and has delivered three goals and 10 points and the surge has left him one point shy of his fourth career 60-point campaign.
More News
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Collects trio of points in win•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Tallies again in overtime win•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Three points in win over Sens•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Scores in loss•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Hat trick of helpers•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Pair of points Sunday•