Dubois picked up two assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

The 28-year-old center collected his first points since coming off IR on Saturday, helping to set up Aliaksei Protas' game-winner in the second period and an Alex Tuch empty-netter in the third. Dubois has been feast or famine when he's been on the ice this season, recording three two-point performances in six games but getting held off the scoresheet completely in the other three. All told, he's delivered one goal, five assists, nine shots on net, eight PIM, seven hits, four blocked shots and a plus-6 rating.