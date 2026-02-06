Dubois (abdomen) had a goal and an assist Thursday in a 4-2 win over Nashville. He had missed 47 games.

Dubois last played Oct. 31. He had surgery to address injuries to his abdominal and adductor muscles. He played 17:35 and put up two shots, one block and one hit. His goal came on the power play. Dubois is a solid waiver grab right now; he's slotted right back into his second-line center role and onto the second power-play unit.