Dubois scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-5 victory over the Devils.

After helping to set up Connor McMichael in the second period, Dubois potted Washington's final tally of the night midway through the third, firing the puck into a wide-open cage after Aliaksei Protas stole it from Jake Allen behind the New Jersey net. It was Dubois' first GWG for the Capitals, and through 24 games with his new club he's collected three goals and 16 points.