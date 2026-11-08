Dubois scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over Florida.

The 28-year-old center gave the Capitals a 4-2 lead early in the third period after the Panthers turned the puck over while attempting to clear their own zone. The marker proved to be a crucial insurance tally when Florida scored inside the final minute of regulation. Dubois' goal was his first in six games since returning from an illness in late October, and on the season, he's produced two goals and nine points in 10 contests.