Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dubois (lower body) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wild, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Dubois will miss a second consecutive game due to his lower-body injury Friday, but he remains day-to-day. The Capitals indicated before Friday's matchup that Dubois could be in the mix to return for Sunday's game against the Canucks, but even if he's sidelined against Vancouver, it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in game action sometime next week.
