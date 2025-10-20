default-cbs-image
Dubois (lower body) will not be ready to return against Seattle on Tuesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Dubois was still wearing a non-contact jersey at practice Monday, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him ruled out versus Seattle on Tuesday. At this point, the 27-year-old center should be considered questionable at best heading into Friday's matchup with the Blue Jackets.

