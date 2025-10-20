Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Won't return Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dubois (lower body) will not be ready to return against Seattle on Tuesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Dubois was still wearing a non-contact jersey at practice Monday, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him ruled out versus Seattle on Tuesday. At this point, the 27-year-old center should be considered questionable at best heading into Friday's matchup with the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Unavailable for Sunday•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Won't play Friday•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Exits Sunday's game in Manhattan•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Helps out on power play•
-
Capitals' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Adds power-play helper•