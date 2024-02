Dube was called up from AHL Hershey on Wednesday, per Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network.

Dube has 24 goals, 34 points and 43 PIM in 50 contests with Hershey in 2023-24. He's being summoned after Nic Dowd suffered an upper-body injury during Tuesday's 6-2 win over New Jersey.