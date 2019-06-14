Gudas was traded to the Flyers from the Capitals on Monday in a swap for Matt Niskanen. Philadelphia will retain 30 percent of Gudas' salary in order to provide Washington with some cap relief.

Gudas doesn't provide nearly the same offensive touch as Niskanen, but only has one year remaining on his contract and provides the team with some much needed salary cap space. With youngsters Nick Jensen and Christian Djoos pushing for more play time, Gudas wouldn't find minutes easy to come by, but should still find a spot in the Opening Night lineup.