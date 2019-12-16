Capitals' Radko Gudas: Bags apple Saturday
Gudas registered an assist, five shots, a plus-3 rating and four blocked shots during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.
Gudas made his former team pay with his first point in the last six games, bringing him to eight points in 34 games. The burly defender is still searching for his first goal of the season but produces enough in peripheral stats like hits (94) to merit rostering in deeper formats despite the lack of balanced offensive production.
