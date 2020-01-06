Capitals' Radko Gudas: Bags apple Sunday
Gudas tallied an assist, two shots and three hits during Sunday's 5-5 overtime win against the Sharks.
Gudas has been heating up of late with a goal and six points over his last 10 games -- along with a healthy plus-6 rating. The rugged defenseman is worth rostering in deeper leagues where his contributions in hits (117) and blocked shots (53) are an asset, but the 29-year-old does not produce offense consistently enough to garner much fantasy relevance in standard formats.
