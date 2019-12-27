Capitals' Radko Gudas: Good to go Friday
Gudas (illness) will draw into Friday's game against the Blue Jackets, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Gudas was one of two blueliners to receive a game-time status due to illness, but it appears he will tough it out. Even so, the veteran is largely just a DFS lineup filler at this point, having collected just 11 points through the first 38 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.