Gudas (illness) will draw into Friday's game against the Blue Jackets, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Gudas was one of two blueliners to receive a game-time status due to illness, but it appears he will tough it out. Even so, the veteran is largely just a DFS lineup filler at this point, having collected just 11 points through the first 38 contests.

