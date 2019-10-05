Gudas recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

The physical defenseman now has as many points as he does hits -- one of each two games into the year. Gudas will certainly change that in due time, as he's never exceeded 23 points in a season, but he's topped 250 hits four times in his first seven seasons. Given his lack of offensive contributions, most fantasy owners will have little interest in the Czech blueliner.