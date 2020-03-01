Capitals' Radko Gudas: Healthy scratch Sunday
Gudas will serve as a healthy scratch Sunday against the Wild, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Gudas is the latest victim of Washington's endless tinkering with their blueline and will post up in the press box for Sunday. The rugged blueliner has managed just three points in his last 21 games, but his prowess as a hitter (48) gives him some fantasy relevance in deeper leagues that value such contributions.
